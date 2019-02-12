Police arrest people from St Albans and Hatfield in early morning raids

Herts police conducting the drug raids around St Albans. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police officers arrested 11 people from St Albans, London Colney, and Hatfield in raids early yesterday morning.

Aiming to disrupt organised drug supply networks around the city, officers seized cocaine, cash, and an expensive vehicle in the operation on March 6.

It was led by Herts police’s Serious and Organised Crime Group and the Operational Support Group, Safer Neighbourhood, Intervention and Scorpion teams, who were supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

Det Insp James Luxon said: “As part of the continuing operation to target, disrupt and dismantle serious organised crime groups impacting the county, these latest warrants were carried out following weeks of investigation and intelligence gathering.

“We are working tirelessly to pursue criminals, protect the public and prevent drug dealing and other criminal activity by organised drug supply networks.

“If you are dealing drugs in Hertfordshire, it’s only a matter of time until we catch you.”

Anyone who suspects drug dealing should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The following people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine) and have since been charged and remanded:

•Matthew Tillbrook, 30, from Regents Drive, Woodford Green

•Moudad Hussain, 30, from Haig Close, St Albans

•Joseph Morgan, 30, from Woodfield Way, St Albans

•Michael Langton, 31, from Logan Court, St Albans

•Cain Davey, 30, from Cottonmill Lane, St Albans

•Mohammed Zaman, 32, from Hatfield Road, St Albans

•Nicholas Kiely, 37, from Midway, St Albans

•Sam Wilkinson, 34, from Mortimer Crescent, St Albans

•Joel Norris, 19, from Clarkson Court, Hatfield

•Chris Green, 32, from Eskdale, London Colney

•Clifford Taylor, 35, of no fixed abode.