Advanced search

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

PUBLISHED: 16:25 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 23 September 2019

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Archant

These are the shocking images of a robbery in progress at a St Albans convenience store.

It happened at Oaklands Stores on Hatfield Road, St Albans, just after 8.30pm on Thursday, September 5.

An armed man entered the store and shouted at the shopkeeper to give him money. No cash was handed over and the male left.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Jess Berg said: "Thankfully nobody was injured during this incident and nothing was taken, however the victim has, understandably, been left shaken by this.

"We are trying to identify the male pictured in the CCTV images. While the pictures do not show much of the suspect's face, they do show the clothing, his build and the shape of the distinctive weapon being held.

"If you think you recognise this person please get in touch with us."

Report information online at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 41/80735/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Creators of business zone in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead holding strategy consultation

Mark Bretton heads the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Construction expert questions plans for renovating west Hertfordshire hospitals

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

Anti-social parking on the rise in Harpenden, police report

Herts police are cracking down on anti-social parking.

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Creators of business zone in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead holding strategy consultation

Mark Bretton heads the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Construction expert questions plans for renovating west Hertfordshire hospitals

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

Anti-social parking on the rise in Harpenden, police report

Herts police are cracking down on anti-social parking.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Toyah Willcox to play St Albans concert

Toyah will be appearing in concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by The Alban Arena

FA Cup draw: Ware next for Potters Bar Town as St Albans City could go to Weymouth

Josh Hutchinson heads Potters Bar Towns second goal against Hornchurch. Picture: DANNY LOO

Construction expert questions plans for renovating west Hertfordshire hospitals

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

What’s on the menu this autumn at The Ivy St Albans?

Braised steak of yellowfin tuna accompanied by mussels in a sauce of tomato, saffron, chilli, red pepper and rosemary, as available at The Ivy St Albans.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists