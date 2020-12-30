Advanced search

Police appeal after scooter theft near St Albans station

PUBLISHED: 11:57 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 30 December 2019

A man was threatened with a knife before his silver and red Piaggio scooter was stolen by two men wearing crash helmets close to a busy city train station during rush hour.

The victim was approached by the two robbers in Oswald Road in St Albans - next to the station exit - at about 6.15pm on Monday, November 25, and officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact.

The two men - described as white and in their mid-20s - rode off on the stolen scooter and another moped. The victim was unhurt.

Detective Constable Tony Kong, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: "I'm appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened - or events before or after - to get in contact with me via email at tony.kong@herts.pnn.police.uk"

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/106409/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

