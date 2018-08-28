Advanced search

Police appeal for wanted man with connections to St Albans and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 15:16 20 January 2019

Have you seen Craig Batten?

Police are searching for this wanted man, who has connections to St Albans and Hitchin.

Craig Batten, of no fixed address, is wanted for failing to appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 18 in connection with vehicle interference.

The 43-year-old also has connections to Hemel Hempstead.

Anyone who has information to his whereabouts should call Herts police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using 41/10102/19.

