Police appeal for wanted man with connections to St Albans and Hitchin

Have you seen Craig Batten? Archant

Police are searching for this wanted man, who has connections to St Albans and Hitchin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Batten, of no fixed address, is wanted for failing to appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 18 in connection with vehicle interference.

The 43-year-old also has connections to Hemel Hempstead.

Anyone who has information to his whereabouts should call Herts police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using 41/10102/19.