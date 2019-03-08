Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal for victim of St Albans bike wheel theft to come forward

PUBLISHED: 11:05 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 19 March 2019

Do you recognise this bike, locked up in St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Do you recognise this bike, locked up in St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Archant

Is this bike, which was locked to a lamppost in St Albans, your property?

A man was captured on CCTV removing the wheels from this white mountain bike while it was locked up outside the Waterend Barn pub at 10.30pm on March 14.

Cameras later caught another man going over to the bike and examining it, before unlocking it and carrying it away.

Herts police officers are trying to trace the victim so they can progress with their investigation.

PC Lee Hammond said: “We are keen to identify the victim so that we can progress this investigation.

“We also ask any witnesses of the theft to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, email lee.hammond@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

St Albans couple praised for selfless litter-picking every day for years

Lynda and Brian Steventon. Picture: Emma Steventon

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

St Albans couple praised for selfless litter-picking every day for years

Lynda and Brian Steventon. Picture: Emma Steventon

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Police appeal for victim of St Albans bike wheel theft to come forward

Do you recognise this bike, locked up in St Albans? Picture: Herts police

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

St Albans teachers fundraise by ditching chocolate for a month

The St Albans High School for Girls team with took on the British Heart Foundation’s Dechox challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans High School for Girls

Delays for traffic in Radlett and Park Street

There are long delays on the A5183 through Radlett and Park Street. Picture: Google Street View

Radlett artist chosen to be exhibited in prestigious national gallery

Raina Goran with her watercolour, Tel Aviv. Picture: Submitted by Raina Goran
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists