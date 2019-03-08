Police appeal for victim of St Albans bike wheel theft to come forward

Do you recognise this bike, locked up in St Albans? Picture: Herts police Archant

Is this bike, which was locked to a lamppost in St Albans, your property?

A man was captured on CCTV removing the wheels from this white mountain bike while it was locked up outside the Waterend Barn pub at 10.30pm on March 14.

Cameras later caught another man going over to the bike and examining it, before unlocking it and carrying it away.

Herts police officers are trying to trace the victim so they can progress with their investigation.

PC Lee Hammond said: “We are keen to identify the victim so that we can progress this investigation.

“We also ask any witnesses of the theft to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, email lee.hammond@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.