Have you seen items stolen during a robbery in Radlett?

PUBLISHED: 16:01 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 19 November 2020

Police have released images of the items stolen on October 25 in Radlett in a bid to trace them. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released images of the items stolen on October 25 in Radlett in a bid to trace them. Picture: Herts Police

Police investigating a robbery in Radlett have released images of the items stolen in a bid to trace them.

A Rolex watch was one of the items stolen in Radlett on October 25. Picture: Herts PoliceA Rolex watch was one of the items stolen in Radlett on October 25. Picture: Herts Police

A man in his 50s was walking along a footpath which runs adjacent to Primrose Lane at around 6.45pm on October 25, when he was approached by two men.

The men demanded cash from the victim before one of them revealed a knife.

As the victim handed over his cash, the men noticed he was wearing a Rolex watch and a wedding ring, which he was also told to hand over.

He did so and ran off. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The victim's wedding ring was also stolen in Radlett on October 25. Picture: Herts PoliceThe victim's wedding ring was also stolen in Radlett on October 25. Picture: Herts Police

The perpetrators are described as white males, wearing black tracksuits with their hoods up and black face masks.

DC Jordan Carter said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to trace those involved in the incident.

“Alongside these investigations we are appealing for the public’s help to track down then stolen items. Have you seen them being offered for sale anywhere?

“If you have any information at all, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email jordan.carter2@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/86135/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

