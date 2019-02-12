Do you recognise this suspected stolen bike?

Do you recognise this bike? Picture: Herts police Archant

Police officers are looking to reunite this bike, suspected to have been stolen from Harpenden, with its rightful owner.

They recovered the cycle after they made arrests in Station Approach at around 12.30am on February 7.

David Lopata, 19, of Ascot Road in Luton, was charged with the theft of a pedal cycle.

He was sentenced to 21 days in prison after appearing at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on February 8 and pleading guilty to the charges.

PC Amy Farmer has asked anyone who believes the bike is theirs to call 101, quoting crime reference 41/12255/19.

• Adrian Hirko, 21, of Goodman Croft in Bedford, has been charged with the theft of a pedal cycle. He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on February 8. He pleaded not guilty and has been bailed. He will appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on March 12.