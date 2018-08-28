Advanced search

Police appeal to trace St Albans good Samaritan in case involving missing girl

PUBLISHED: 18:37 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 03 February 2019

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage in tracing a St Albans woman who assisted the family pictured on Friday. Police are also looking for information about 13-year-old Megi Bukaci. Picture: Herts Police

Herts Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing a female good Samaritan who helped another woman and her two children in St Albans on Friday.

On Friday, February 1, a woman of Albanian descent left an address in St Albans with her two youngest children with the intention of making contact with police.

At around 11.30am, she and her children were on London Road when she stopped a female member of the public to ask for directions to the nearest police station.

The member of the public kindly took the woman and her children to St Albans police station at the Civic Centre but left before officers could speak to her directly.

Chief inspector Neville Hanks said: “This is very much an emerging enquiry and our investigations remain in the early stages.

“We are very keen to speak to the female member of the public who assisted this lady.

“Was this you? If so, please make contact with us as soon as possible.

“We are making arrangements for the woman to be formally interviewed with assistance from an interpreter, however she has disclosed to us that she is concerned for the welfare of her 13 year old daughter who is currently unaccounted for.

“We are making enquiries and are trying to establish where this lady has been staying and how she came to be there.

“However, our main priority is to find her daughter safe and well.”

Her daughter is 13-year-old Megi Bukaci who is described as 4ft 9in tall, with very long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey top, black jeans, a dark blue jacket and small silver hoop earrings.

Megi has a small scar next to her right eye.

Chief inspector Hanks added: “We are also interested in speaking to anyone who saw the woman and her two youngest children in the St Albans area on Friday, February 1.

“Any information you can provide could prove vital to our investigation.

“We would also like to hear from any motorists who were driving in the vicinity of the London Road area on Friday and have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

“If you think you have footage that could help us, then please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the police’s Force Communications Room via online web chat, quoting ISR 369 of February 3.

You can launch online web chat here: www.herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/About-us/Contact

You can also call 101, asking for Herts Police.

