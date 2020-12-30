Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

A house in St Albans has been targeted by burglars who smashed a downstairs window to gain access to the property.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The house in Camp Road was burgled between 11am on Saturday, December 14 and 7.30pm on Sunday, December 15.

If you noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the area or have any information that may be of use to the police regarding this crime, please call 101 quoting 41/112591/19.

Officers would also like to know about any CCTV footage of the house or surrounding area.