Do you recognise this bike? Police appeal after Park Street robbery

Robbers took this bike from a 21-year-old man in Park Street. Picture: Herts police Archant

Criminals robbed this bike from a cyclist in Park Street by intercepting him riding down an alleyway.

At 6.20pm on February 27, a man was cycling down an alleyway in Woodcutter Place when he was approached by four men.

They took his blue Boardman mountain bike and his cash before making off in the direction of Tippendell Lane in Chiswell Green.

The victim, who is 21 years old, was not injured during the incident.

Herts police have released this image in a bid to trace either the bike or any witnesses to the robbery.

Investigating Det Con Paul Edmondson said: “Have you seen this bike or been offered it for sale? It’s a blue Boardman mountain bike and I’d like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen it.

“I would also like to hear from any witnesses to the robbery or anyone who has information about it.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, email Det Con Edmondson on paul.edmondson@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is 41/19198/19.