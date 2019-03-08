Advanced search

Man killed in London Colney crash

PUBLISHED: 12:30 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 12 November 2019

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal crash in London Colney. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was killed in a collision in London Colney.

The crash took place on the A1081 shortly before 1.30pm on Friday (November 8).

A blue Ford Focus and a lorry were involved, and the male driver of the Ford died at the scene.

Inspector Rebecca Rowley-Smith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the driver's family and friends as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this collision.

"If you witnessed the collision or if you saw the vehicles in the lead up to the incident, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can report it online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 364 of November 8.

Show Job Lists