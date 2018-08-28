Police appeal after St Albans dog stolen from parked car

Roxy was stolen from a parked car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police Archant

A dog thief had to smash a window in order to steal a pooch from a parked car in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roxy the French bulldog was wearing a blue collar and bow tie when she was snatched from her owner’s white Ford Transit at the Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel on Watford Road.

Her owner returned to his car on January 23 to find a window smashed and Roxy gone.

Herts police officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, which happened between 4.30pm and 5.15pm.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Paul Caro on paul.caro@herts.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The police crime reference is 41/7467/19.