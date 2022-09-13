Breaking
'Hand grenade' uncovered in St Albans street
- Credit: Craig Shepheard
A hand grenade has reportedly been uncovered in a St Albans street.
Two landscapers, Adam and James, said they made the discovery while carrying out work at a property on Belmont Hill this afternoon (Tuesday, September 13).
Residents and visitors in Belmont Hill and the surrounding area - not far from A5183 Holywell Hill - have been evacuated.
Adam, one of the landscapers, said: "We were digging out the back of the garden when we found something which looked a bit like a grenade.
"It wasn't very deep at all, so we took it out. We later realised what it could be.
"The street has now been evacuated."
Images taken at around 2.45pm show officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary at the scene.
A police spokesperson has been contacted for comment.