News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Breaking

'Hand grenade' uncovered in St Albans street

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:51 PM September 13, 2022
Updated: 3:12 PM September 13, 2022
Police activity in Belmont Hill, St Albans today (September 13, 2022)

Police activity in Belmont Hill, St Albans today (September 13, 2022) - Credit: Craig Shepheard

A hand grenade has reportedly been uncovered in a St Albans street.

Two landscapers, Adam and James, said they made the discovery while carrying out work at a property on Belmont Hill this afternoon (Tuesday, September 13).

Residents and visitors in Belmont Hill and the surrounding area - not far from A5183 Holywell Hill - have been evacuated.

Adam, one of the landscapers, said: "We were digging out the back of the garden when we found something which looked a bit like a grenade.

"It wasn't very deep at all, so we took it out. We later realised what it could be.

"The street has now been evacuated."

Police activity in Belmont Hill, St Albans today (September 13, 2022)

Police activity in Belmont Hill, St Albans today (September 13, 2022) - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Images taken at around 2.45pm show officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary at the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man stabbed during St Albans music festival
  2. 2 Recap: 'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield
  3. 3 Collapsed auction company leaves customers fuming over refunds
  1. 4 IN PICTURES: McFly, Gok Wan and Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Pub in the Park St Albans
  2. 5 'Hand grenade' uncovered in St Albans street
  3. 6 St Albans Band Aid returning to city centre
  4. 7 IN PICTURES: Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and friends stage fabulous food demos at Pub in the Park in St Albans
  5. 8 IN PICTURES: Kaiser Chiefs, Melanie C and Dodgy at Pub in the Park's Saturday afternoon session in St Albans
  6. 9 Harpenden church marks Queen's passing and accession of new King
  7. 10 Teenage Cancer Trust to benefit from first charity ball

A police spokesperson has been contacted for comment.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Herts Live News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Class A drugs were seized at a property in Blandford Road, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Class A drugs seized in St Albans raid

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Watford Family Court

Police officer admits calling his newborn baby 'a whore' but denies...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating various car thefts in St Albans

Thieves targeting high-end cars across St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon