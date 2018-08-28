Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

PUBLISHED: 15:24 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 05 December 2018

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Archant

A knitted pillar box cover promoting a charity fundraising event has been torched by arsonists.

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Festive woollen post box toppers created by volunteers have been stationed across St Albans and Harpenden to raise awareness of the Polar Bear Plunge on Tuesday, January 1.

The topper located in Sun Lane, Harpenden, was set on fire overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Catherine Jones, owner of Flowers by Catherine who sponsored the topper, said: “I am upset and disappointed that something with such a positive ethos has been turned into an act of vandalism.”

Catherine said she had last seen the decorative post-box at 9.40pm on Monday, but by the following day all that was left were ashes.

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

A spokesperson for Herts Police confirmed that they were called at 10.33pm on December 3 to reports of a pillar box on fire in Sun Lane, Harpenden.

Two offenders were seen placing an item on top of the post box, before setting it alight and running away.

The first man is described as white, wearing a black beanie, black jacket and light trousers. The second man was described as mixed race, with a ponytail, black jacket and blue jeans.

Polar Bear Plunge organiser Clare Suttie said: “It was a beautiful topper – a real work of art. I am fuming. The knitting team are all working on various bits - around the clock – so we can replace the Sun Lane topper as soon as possible.

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

“I am really hoping people will look out for all 23 of the toppers, keep focused on the positive aspects of our project and consider making a donation.”

The annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge takes place at the St Albans Sub Aqua Club on Cottonmill Lane.

The plunge is raising money for The Ollie Foundation, Earthworks and The Counselling Foundation, and more than 400 people have taken the brave plunge into freezing cold water since 2016.

You can scan and donate from the pillar boxes using your phone or visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/PolarBearPlunge2019

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Any witnesses to the post box arson are asked to contact Hertfordshire police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 853 of December 3.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

49 minutes ago Laura Bill
Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

A knitted pillar box cover promoting a charity fundraising event has been torched by arsonists.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

14:25 Franki Berry
Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

A terminally ill mother’s dream wedding was pulled together in just 36 hours after she was given only two weeks to live.

St Albans man charged with criminal damage to a vehicle

13:30 Fraser Whieldon
Camp Road in St Albans, where the Mercedes window was smashed. Picture: Google.

A St Albans man has been charged with criminal damage to a vehicle.

Homeless pets in Hertfordshire to be served Christmas dinner

12:33 Mia Jankowicz
Homeless animals will be getting a proper Christmas dinner thanks to Kimpton's Blue Cross rehoming centre. Picture: Martin Phelps

Pets at a Kimpton rehoming centre may not yet have found a permanent place to live, but staff will still be there on Christmas day to give them a slap-up Christmas dinner.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver charged after seriously injuring cyclist in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Family of London Colney murder victim describe him as ‘happy person who always had a smile on his face’

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide