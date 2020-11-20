St Albans’ Polar Bear Plunge is back with a splash!

This year, participants are to subsititute plunging into the ice cold water of St Albans Sub Aqua Club outdoor pool with an ice bucket challenge. Picture: Earthworks St Albans Archant

Earthworks’ annual Polar Bear Plunge is back with a splash, but with a socially-distanced twist.

The green-fingered St Albans-based charity has teamed up with Youth Talk to keep the spirit of the famous Polar Bear Plunge alive over Christmas by taking part at home in the ‘Sustainable Ice Bucket Challenge’.

Held each New Year’s Day since 2016, the famous Polar Bear Plunge usually sees locals – many in fancy dress – taking a dip in the icy St Albans Sub Aqua Club outdoor pool for charity.

This year, in keeping with Earthworks’ principles of sustainability, and to offset the water usage of the ice bucket challenge, those taking part are asked to forego a shower on a day of their choice.

Fancy dress is encouraged – and participants may win a prize! Past plungers have included penguins and elves, a stormtrooper, a hotdog and ketchup, hippies and pirates, a family of rainbows and the pubs of St Albans.

Taking part this year is simple. Dust off your best fancy dress, donate £5 to the plunge, capture yourself completing the challenge then post online with the hashtag #plungestalbans or send to plunge@earthworksstalbans.co.uk.

Entries with the whackiest fancy dress are in for winning a variety of prizes.

All profits go to local charities. Host charity Earthworks, receiving 70 per cent of proceeds, teaches horticulture to people with learning disabilities – known as Earthworkers – in their three acres of eco-gardens.

This year’s guest charity Youth Talk, receiving the other 30 per cent, provides free, confidential counselling to 13-25 year olds in St Albans and surrounding areas.

Earthworker Jonathan, who plunged last year, said: “I enjoyed plunging and raising money for the charities. Everyone should join in.”

Bianca Badham, chief executive of Earthworks, added: “We can’t wait to see the St Albans community taking part in this event, raising much-needed funds for local charities and keeping the Polar Bear Plunge spirit alive for another year.”

Youth Talk’s Rachel Simkin said: “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Polar Bear Plunge and can’t wait to watch our CEO take on the challenge to raise valuable funds in aid of Earthworks and Youth Talk.”

For details, downloads and more, visit polarbearplunge.org.uk and donate via virginmoneygiving.com/PolarBearPlunge