Former Herts salesman turned poet gets rave review from the Queen
PUBLISHED: 11:15 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 28 July 2020
A former St Albans and Harpenden salesman turned poet has been personally thanked by the Queen for his “poignant verses”, after he sent her two of his poetic musings.
John Hollingsworth has been a keen writer for many years, having a talent for coming up with witty rhymes and verses in a matter of minutes.
However, a Lady in Waiting responded to John on behalf of Queen Elizabeth – a gesture he says has helped him gain more confidence ahead of him turning his lifelong hobby into a business.
The letter said: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your poem in which you express your continuing loyalty and support for Her Majesty during the current situation.
“The Queen much appreciates your kind thought for her at this time, and hopes that you too are keeping safe and well.
“I am to thank you very much once again for your poignant verses.”
One of John’s poems was a reflection of the current coronavirus crisis, with the second being an ode to the Queen.
The 63-year-old said: “I thought I’d be surprised if I got a response and it was good for my self esteem and it was really exciting.
“I’m really a wordsmith, I can make up a poem about anything.
“I worked in advertising for many years, but I’ve always been more into music, poetry and writing.
“I’ve also been writing bespoke poetry for forty years just giving it away and with my age and furloughing and the potential financial armageddon looming, I’m thinking I should be making a living out of this.”
His coronavirus poem, named ‘Not here, not now’, highlights that many coronavirus-related deaths were treated as numbers, and encourages the reader to remember the person.
John is in the process of creating a website for his new business, which will allow people to request bespoke poetry for any occasion.
In the meantime, he is contactable via 07739 425805, or at johnhollingsworth4157@gmail.com.
Elizabeth Regina
Belovèd Regina, there is no one finer to
Navigate ships in a storm
You place great insistence
On queenly consistence
And today, we don’t live in the norm
But you’ve always been there
With conscience and care
As we, your loyal subjects know
You don’t do denial, you’ll conquer that mile
The extra one, you will bestow
You’ve led us for years
Through good times and tears
You’re steady and calm
And kept us from harm
As many a Brit will profess
If we didn’t have you at the rudder, M’am,
We’d be all at sea in distress
So long may you reign
And bad fortune disdain
Your parents would show so much pride
Were they with you today
They’d be shouting “Hooray!”
May longevity not be denied.
Not here, not now
I am not a number
I am a death….
I have waited all my life
For this wily scythe to arrive
Unannounced, unwarranted –
But not here, not now
The wisteria blossoms
For but a month –
I am intoxicated by the scent
The pendulous pink mauvish blush
Harbinger of a late spring rush
Before summer’s technicolour blaze
One I shall not see again, in my days
Not here, not now
I had a presence once –
A potential, a purpose to my path
Blithely, I passed this precious time we had –
Barely noticing the clock,
Far from the final bow
I thought –
Not here, not now
The best laid plans of dice and men
Cannot be foreseen
A gentle blow extinguishes the candle
The raven leaves the tower in silence
The wistful dying of a flower
Anticipates the calm before the storm
I didn’t want to leave, my friend,
I couldn’t foretell how you’d
Breathe, or grieve without me –
Still I’m not a number
I am a death, I cannot disavow
Was I ever ready?
No – not here, not yet, not now
