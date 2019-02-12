Waitrose customers wonder if their new visitor is fur real
PUBLISHED: 16:21 27 February 2019
Archant
Waitrose has got a new category of customer who tends to do as he purr-leases.
Pluto, a short-haired grey cat, is said to regularly visit the Ermine Close supermarket in St Albans.
Customer Veronique Caroller, 61, of Verulam Road said: “I saw him a while ago and again last week
“When I stopped to say hello, he looked inside my shopping to see if there was anything edible.
“I think he is a regular.
“It really surprised me - I hadn’t expected to see a cat in there.”
Eleanor Hatherley, 54, of Fishpool Street has also seen Pluto. She said: “I walked down the cat food aisle and a real cat was striding towards me!”
Steven Lake, manager of Waitrose, St Albans said: “Pluto does seem very keen to visit our shop - perhaps it’s our wide range of cat food - but unfortunately we have to gently usher him out.”
Purr-haps he will visit again soon.
Maybe he thinks he is human, even though he is Ocat-o.