Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Waitrose customers wonder if their new visitor is fur real

PUBLISHED: 16:21 27 February 2019

Pluto enjoying his visit to Waitrose. Photo: Veronique Caroller

Pluto enjoying his visit to Waitrose. Photo: Veronique Caroller

Archant

Waitrose has got a new category of customer who tends to do as he purr-leases.

Pluto, a short-haired grey cat, is said to regularly visit the Ermine Close supermarket in St Albans.

Customer Veronique Caroller, 61, of Verulam Road said: “I saw him a while ago and again last week

“When I stopped to say hello, he looked inside my shopping to see if there was anything edible.

“I think he is a regular.

“It really surprised me - I hadn’t expected to see a cat in there.”

Eleanor Hatherley, 54, of Fishpool Street has also seen Pluto. She said: “I walked down the cat food aisle and a real cat was striding towards me!”

Steven Lake, manager of Waitrose, St Albans said: “Pluto does seem very keen to visit our shop - perhaps it’s our wide range of cat food - but unfortunately we have to gently usher him out.”

Purr-haps he will visit again soon.

Maybe he thinks he is human, even though he is Ocat-o.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

As seen on TV: Inside some of the best houses in town

Artist Stuart Beck outside his St Albans home, which was crowned top terrace in The Best House in Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Most Read

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

As seen on TV: Inside some of the best houses in town

Artist Stuart Beck outside his St Albans home, which was crowned top terrace in The Best House in Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Waitrose customers wonder if their new visitor is fur real

Pluto enjoying his visit to Waitrose. Photo: Veronique Caroller

WATCH: St Albans enjoys the winter sunshine

St Albans in the sunshine on February 27. Picture: Archant

Campaign groups and MPs come together to tackle Luton aircraft noise

A Wizz Air plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans man appears on popular BBC programmes twice in one week

Raff and Anne outside of their semi-detached property in St Albans on the Best House in Town. Picture: Sidney Street Productions

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami: “I refuse to play political games” on Brexit

Bim Afolami at the interview with reporter Franki Berry. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists