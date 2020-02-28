Advanced search

St Albans people encouraged to 'meet their street'

PUBLISHED: 15:46 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 28 February 2020

Playing Out and Our Street Party are running information sessions in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Two community organisations are running sessions to encourage St Albans residents to "meet their street".

The sessions, run by The Playing Out scheme and Our Street Party, are being held to give information to people who might want to apply to close their road.

One of the organisers of the forthcoming informative sessions Lesley Flowers said:

"Both street parties and the more regular Playing Out sessions are wonderful ways to build a community where you live. With Playing Out, children cycle, scoot and play together in the road while neighbours get to know each other over a cup of tea and a chat. Held approximately monthly, the sessions can really help everyone to get to know each other."

Volunteer Nicola Wyeth said: "The district has a great history of street parties and they can be anything from a small afternoon tea to a huge celebration on your street - but they are sure to be enjoyable. Simply creating the space and bringing everyone out onto the street to share food and conversation is a wonderful experience and always memorable."

For more information contact www.sustainablestalbans.org/playingout

