St Albans couple mark 70 happy years of marriage milestone with their platinum anniversary

Dennis and June Whitehead, who have lived in Colney Heath for the duration of their life together, were married on May 29 1950 at St Peter’s Church in St Albans. Archant

A St Albans couple are celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary today - 70 years of marriage.

Dennis and June Whitehead, who have lived in Colney Heath for the duration of their life together, were married on May 29 1950 at St Peter’s Church in St Albans.

They first met in Colney Heath Village Hall, which they attended for the local dance and social club. Dennis was 23 and June was 18.

June’s parents lived in Shoreham at the time, and Dennis proposed to her along the seafront.

Dennis, who is now 94, attended Colney Heath Infant School, then Hatfield Road School and when he left he started work as an apprentice engineer at the De Havilland Aircraft Company.

In 1943 Dennis was called up into the Army and served for four years, and was stationed in Germany when the Second World War finished in 1945. He recalls landing in France in a glider which must have been near to D Day.

He also worked at Handley Page Aircraft factory in Colney Street, St Albans and then for many years at Smallford Planters in Lyon Way, off Hatfield Road until he retired.

June, nee Smith and now 88, grew up in St Albans and went to Garden Fields School in Catherine Street and then on to Beaumont School. Her parents moved to Shoreham when she was 16 and June lived with her sister Sylvia Page at this time.

They had five children - Anne, Linda, Ian, Gillian and David - 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and have lived in their Colney Heath home for almost 65 years.

Their extended family takes up a lot of their time these days, but they still watch a lot of football at weekends. Years ago they followed their sons Ian and David, who played for many years for St Albans City and other top non league sides.

Granddaughter Rachel Trulock said: “This is a true St Albans love story, my nan and grandad are my inspiration for life and love.

“They are the heart and soul of our family, and we are all truly grateful for their love for each other and for all of their extended family. I am proud and honoured to be their granddaughter.

“I believe their secret is their love for each other and taking each day as it comes. They are a very strong willed couple and despite their advanced age so independent. They take pride in their garden which they tend each day.”

