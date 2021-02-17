Valentine's Day pizza and chocolate gift to hospital

Published: 1:00 AM February 17, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM February 17, 2021

A colourful consignment of pizzas, chocolates and biscuits was delivered to Watford General Hospital on Valentine’s Day thanks to community fundraising in Bricket Wood and St Albans.

The selection of hot pizzas and a hamper of chocolates and biscuits were distributed to five wards in the thick of caring for COVID-19 patients.

The first pizza run was the idea of Ben Satchfield, proprietor of The Gate pub in Bricket Wood, in discussion with a friend who works at the hospital. The first run was so well received and supported financially, that the community decided to follow up with another on Valentine’s Day.





The first pizza run was the idea of Ben Satchfield, proprietor of The Gate pub in Bricket Wood, in discussion with a friend who works at the hospital.

Ben, who acquired The Gate shortly before the first lockdown in March 2020, said: “In these challenging times for so many people, my team and I are proud to have helped the Bricket Wood and St Albans community look after their local hospital teams.

"We are delighted to bake and deliver our pizzas and to drop them off at Watford General. The smiles of those who receive them bring joy to us and the community!”

Valentine’s Day pizza run co-ordinator Patricia Kataria said: “There is a generous outpouring of love and generosity in the St Albans and Bricket Wood community towards our local NHS teams.

"These community funded pizza runs are a simple and tangible way to show support for the long hours and dedication of the NHS staff in our area. The fundraising can be done on a small scale by one or two people, or on a larger scale as we did on Valentine’s Day.

"Ben has received a separate gift to sponsor 100 pizzas by someone; we will continue to fundraise through GoFundMe to provide another pizza run, hopefully on a monthly basis.

"It is a quick and easy way for those of us not at the sharp end of the pandemic to provide care and support for those who are. I hope that other communities will copy our idea.

"A pizza will always be welcome after a long shift in the hospital as will all tasty offers of food, so do work in conjunction with other restaurants and pubs in your area as well. If anyone would like to help us with the next pizza run, please pop along to our GoFundMe page Fundraiser by Paula Bailey : Feed the NHS in Watford (gofundme.com) “