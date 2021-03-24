News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Harpenden street launches Easter egg hunt

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:42 PM March 24, 2021   
Houses along Piggottshill Lane in Harpenden are adorned with Easter windows as part of the street's Easter egg hunt

Houses along Piggottshill Lane in Harpenden are adorned with Easter windows as part of the street's Easter egg hunt - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

With the days getting longer, warmer and brighter, spring is well and truly on its way! Residents of a Harpenden street have teamed together to brighten up their road - and town - in the run up to Easter with a fun, family initiative.

"It's a typical lockdown story," Piggottshill Lane resident Joanna Dunn told the Herts Ad. "Someone decided to start a WhatsApp group in March last year, and everyone started chatting."

With lockdown encouraging relationships with neighbours to bloom under lockdown, residents got together (at a distance, of course) to mark VE Day and Christmas, with a street party and Advent window display respectively, with both events seeing homes decorated and bringing some much needed cheer.

One of Piggottshill Lane's Advent windows from Christmas

One of Piggottshill Lane's Advent windows from Christmas - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

"Everyone got involved, and the kids loved it!" Joanna added. 

With such positivity radiating from their previous ventures, and knowing we'd still be in a state of lockdown for the coming months, Joanna encouraged her fellow Piggottshill Lane dwellers to orchestrate a similar initiative for Easter, this time in the name of charity.

You may also want to watch:

Joanna was inspired to brighten up their busy street - which she admitted could use some pizzazz - with a twist on an Easter Egg hunt for those who pass by on the busy route.

Ziggy Stardust egg

Some eggs are even pretty punny..! - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

She added: "It's really for the kids that walk up and down our road. It's quite a busy road as it's one of the main roads into Harpenden, so we get a lot of traffic in from Wheathampstead and further out.

Most Read

  1. 1 Local festival to go ahead - full line-up announced
  2. 2 Covid A Year On: Closing time for pubs is set to come to an end
  3. 3 Vaccine minister pledges to monitor St Albans' COVID vaccine supply after Daisy Cooper meeting
  1. 4 Ain't no party like a pothole party!
  2. 5 Covid A Year On: St Albans Rainbow Trail ignited community spirit across district
  3. 6 Covid A Year On: our reporter shares her experiences
  4. 7 Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former pub in central St Albans
  5. 8 District's Covid figures decline once more as the anniversary of the first national lockdown passes
  6. 9 Covid A Year On: Harpenden Trust's crucial community role during pandemic
  7. 10 St Albans named among best UK cities for remote business

"It's one of those main thoroughfare roads that can look a bit dark and dingy, so we're brightening it up a little bit!"

Some eggs along Piggottshill Lane have letters. Can you decipher the hidden code?

Some eggs along the Piggottshill Lane Easter egg hunt have letters. Can you decipher the hidden code? - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

Windows along the road are currently adorned with brightly coloured and intricately decorated eggs, with passers by encouraged to spot them all and decipher a hidden Easter code as they pass by.

Colourful eggs are currently in the windows of houses along Piggottshill Lane in Harpenden

Colourful eggs are currently in the windows of houses along Piggottshill Lane in Harpenden - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

Inspired by the work of the Harpenden Trust in the pandemic, Piggottshill Lane residents are asking participants to donate to the charity by scanning the QR code on the activity sheet.

Residents along Piggottshill Lane turned to their creative side to decorate their windows for the Easter egg hunt

Residents along Piggottshill Lane turned to their creative side to decorate their windows for the Easter egg hunt - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

To download and/or print the Piggottshill Lane Easter Egg Hunt activity sheet and get involved, visit tinyurl.com/piggottshilleasteregghunt.

Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Side by side of Bill and Anne Daughtrey on their wedding day and in recent times

St Albans couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Barbra (right) ran with the support of her friends Geraldine Carrie and Julie Horrocks

Harpenden woman runs over 2,000km for teenage mental health charity

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The COVID-19 vaccination team at Batchwood Hall, St Albans

Coronavirus

How is the COVID-19 vaccine supply going to affect Batchwood Hall?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
COVID-19

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases across district slowly rise

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus