Harpenden street launches Easter egg hunt
With the days getting longer, warmer and brighter, spring is well and truly on its way! Residents of a Harpenden street have teamed together to brighten up their road - and town - in the run up to Easter with a fun, family initiative.
"It's a typical lockdown story," Piggottshill Lane resident Joanna Dunn told the Herts Ad. "Someone decided to start a WhatsApp group in March last year, and everyone started chatting."
With lockdown encouraging relationships with neighbours to bloom under lockdown, residents got together (at a distance, of course) to mark VE Day and Christmas, with a street party and Advent window display respectively, with both events seeing homes decorated and bringing some much needed cheer.
"Everyone got involved, and the kids loved it!" Joanna added.
With such positivity radiating from their previous ventures, and knowing we'd still be in a state of lockdown for the coming months, Joanna encouraged her fellow Piggottshill Lane dwellers to orchestrate a similar initiative for Easter, this time in the name of charity.
Joanna was inspired to brighten up their busy street - which she admitted could use some pizzazz - with a twist on an Easter Egg hunt for those who pass by on the busy route.
She added: "It's really for the kids that walk up and down our road. It's quite a busy road as it's one of the main roads into Harpenden, so we get a lot of traffic in from Wheathampstead and further out.
"It's one of those main thoroughfare roads that can look a bit dark and dingy, so we're brightening it up a little bit!"
Windows along the road are currently adorned with brightly coloured and intricately decorated eggs, with passers by encouraged to spot them all and decipher a hidden Easter code as they pass by.
Inspired by the work of the Harpenden Trust in the pandemic, Piggottshill Lane residents are asking participants to donate to the charity by scanning the QR code on the activity sheet.
To download and/or print the Piggottshill Lane Easter Egg Hunt activity sheet and get involved, visit tinyurl.com/piggottshilleasteregghunt.