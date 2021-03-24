Harpenden street launches Easter egg hunt

Published: 3:42 PM March 24, 2021

Houses along Piggottshill Lane in Harpenden are adorned with Easter windows as part of the street's Easter egg hunt - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

With the days getting longer, warmer and brighter, spring is well and truly on its way! Residents of a Harpenden street have teamed together to brighten up their road - and town - in the run up to Easter with a fun, family initiative.

"It's a typical lockdown story," Piggottshill Lane resident Joanna Dunn told the Herts Ad. "Someone decided to start a WhatsApp group in March last year, and everyone started chatting."

With lockdown encouraging relationships with neighbours to bloom under lockdown, residents got together (at a distance, of course) to mark VE Day and Christmas, with a street party and Advent window display respectively, with both events seeing homes decorated and bringing some much needed cheer.

One of Piggottshill Lane's Advent windows from Christmas - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

"Everyone got involved, and the kids loved it!" Joanna added.

With such positivity radiating from their previous ventures, and knowing we'd still be in a state of lockdown for the coming months, Joanna encouraged her fellow Piggottshill Lane dwellers to orchestrate a similar initiative for Easter, this time in the name of charity.

Joanna was inspired to brighten up their busy street - which she admitted could use some pizzazz - with a twist on an Easter Egg hunt for those who pass by on the busy route.

Some eggs are even pretty punny..! - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

She added: "It's really for the kids that walk up and down our road. It's quite a busy road as it's one of the main roads into Harpenden, so we get a lot of traffic in from Wheathampstead and further out.

"It's one of those main thoroughfare roads that can look a bit dark and dingy, so we're brightening it up a little bit!"

Some eggs along the Piggottshill Lane Easter egg hunt have letters. Can you decipher the hidden code? - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

Windows along the road are currently adorned with brightly coloured and intricately decorated eggs, with passers by encouraged to spot them all and decipher a hidden Easter code as they pass by.

Colourful eggs are currently in the windows of houses along Piggottshill Lane in Harpenden - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

Inspired by the work of the Harpenden Trust in the pandemic, Piggottshill Lane residents are asking participants to donate to the charity by scanning the QR code on the activity sheet.

Residents along Piggottshill Lane turned to their creative side to decorate their windows for the Easter egg hunt - Credit: Supplied by Joanna Dunn

To download and/or print the Piggottshill Lane Easter Egg Hunt activity sheet and get involved, visit tinyurl.com/piggottshilleasteregghunt.