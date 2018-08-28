Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burglar destroys window during break-in at Wheathampstead Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 11:35 18 January 2019

Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club

Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club

Archant

Pictures show the damage to the building after a burglar broke into Wheathampstead Golf Club and stole cash and a leaf blower.

Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf ClubDamage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club

The burglary took place at the golf club in Harpenden Road on Sunday.

A burglar broke into the building between 8.40pm and 8.56pm, damaged metal shutters and a window and ransacked the office area.

CCTV image of the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf ClubCCTV image of the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club

A leaf blower was stolen, as well as charity collection boxes containing large quantities of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4127/19.

CCTV image of the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf ClubCCTV image of the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club

Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf ClubDamage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

The fire service was called to a fire in the flats in London Road. Picture: Matt Adams

Police speeding crackdown targets Stevenage, Hatfield and St Albans streets

A police officer conducting speed checks.

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

The fire service was called to a fire in the flats in London Road. Picture: Matt Adams

Police speeding crackdown targets Stevenage, Hatfield and St Albans streets

A police officer conducting speed checks.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts Senior Cup: Unfortunate own-goal from old boy Joseph sends St Albans City to semi-finals

Sam Merson's shot defelcts off Harold Joseph to give St Albans City a 1-0 win over Royston Town. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Burglar destroys window during break-in at Wheathampstead Golf Club

Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club

Harpenden gearing up for vote on future of town planning

Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan.

Short circuit causing disruptions on Thameslink and Great Northern lines

Trains may be delayed this morning after a power supply problem at Three Bridges.

Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume in St Albans

A woman has appeared in court after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from Boots in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists