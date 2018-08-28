Burglar destroys window during break-in at Wheathampstead Golf Club
PUBLISHED: 11:35 18 January 2019
Pictures show the damage to the building after a burglar broke into Wheathampstead Golf Club and stole cash and a leaf blower.
Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club
The burglary took place at the golf club in Harpenden Road on Sunday.
A burglar broke into the building between 8.40pm and 8.56pm, damaged metal shutters and a window and ransacked the office area.
CCTV image of the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club
A leaf blower was stolen, as well as charity collection boxes containing large quantities of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4127/19.
CCTV image of the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club
Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club