Burglar destroys window during break-in at Wheathampstead Golf Club

Damage following the burglary at Wheathampstead Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Club Archant

Pictures show the damage to the building after a burglar broke into Wheathampstead Golf Club and stole cash and a leaf blower.

The burglary took place at the golf club in Harpenden Road on Sunday.

A burglar broke into the building between 8.40pm and 8.56pm, damaged metal shutters and a window and ransacked the office area.

A leaf blower was stolen, as well as charity collection boxes containing large quantities of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4127/19.

