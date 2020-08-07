Advanced search

St Albans road closed after car crashes into home

PUBLISHED: 11:39 07 August 2020

A car crashed into scaffolding at the junction of Lemsford Road and Sandpit Lane. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Police have closed a major St Albans route after a car crashed into a house.

Traffic officers have shut Sandpit Lane to recover a vehicle which didn’t stop at the end of Lemsford Road.

The car crashed into scaffolding on a house that was being renovated.

More details to come.

