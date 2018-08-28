St Albans Chamber winter ball is a gala beginning to the Christmas festivities

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography. Archant

The festive season has kicked off in style with the annual St Albans Chamber of Commerce winter ball.

Held at Sopwell House on Friday, the black tie event attracted hundreds of representatives from businesses across the district.

A raffle on the night raised £1,450 which was split between Rennie Grove Hospice and the It’s OK To Say mental health awareness campaign.

President Alastair Woodgate said: “Once again the Chamber Winter Ball was a wonderful opportunity for the business people of the district to let their hair down, and all for a good cause – or on this occasion two good causes.

“We’re pleased to be supporting It’s OK to Say and Rennie Grove Hospice Night Service: both organisations are providing essential services within our community. I’d also like to thank those firms who sponsored the ball, without whose involvement we wouldn’t be able to hold such events and give such support to our local charities.”

Anxiety specialist Stacey Turner is the driving force behind the It’s OK To Say campaign, which is currently working towards charitable status, and said: “Filled with gratitude, I wish to thank the Chamber of Commerce first and foremost for their support. A big thank you to the sponsors for making the evening possible and the guests on the night. It was a lot of fun and these funds allow the campaign to progress with plans to benefit the community in many ways.”

Live music was provided by 6 Go Mad, and the evening’s sponsors were Fircroft Tree Surgery, SA Law, Riverside Insurance Services, SEC Interiors, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Ember Designs, Blue Feather Photography and Moonlite Entertainments.

