Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Chamber winter ball is a gala beginning to the Christmas festivities

PUBLISHED: 13:19 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 23 November 2018

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

Archant

The festive season has kicked off in style with the annual St Albans Chamber of Commerce winter ball.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

Held at Sopwell House on Friday, the black tie event attracted hundreds of representatives from businesses across the district.

A raffle on the night raised £1,450 which was split between Rennie Grove Hospice and the It’s OK To Say mental health awareness campaign.

President Alastair Woodgate said: “Once again the Chamber Winter Ball was a wonderful opportunity for the business people of the district to let their hair down, and all for a good cause – or on this occasion two good causes.

“We’re pleased to be supporting It’s OK to Say and Rennie Grove Hospice Night Service: both organisations are providing essential services within our community. I’d also like to thank those firms who sponsored the ball, without whose involvement we wouldn’t be able to hold such events and give such support to our local charities.”

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

Anxiety specialist Stacey Turner is the driving force behind the It’s OK To Say campaign, which is currently working towards charitable status, and said: “Filled with gratitude, I wish to thank the Chamber of Commerce first and foremost for their support. A big thank you to the sponsors for making the evening possible and the guests on the night. It was a lot of fun and these funds allow the campaign to progress with plans to benefit the community in many ways.”

Live music was provided by 6 Go Mad, and the evening’s sponsors were Fircroft Tree Surgery, SA Law, Riverside Insurance Services, SEC Interiors, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Ember Designs, Blue Feather Photography and Moonlite Entertainments.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Winter Ball 2018 - pictures by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Big blue bus to visit St Albans on national tour promoting small businesses

Yesterday, 19:30 Franki Berry
Small Business Saturday bus will be coming to St Albans this November. Picture: St Albans district council

A bus tour to promote small businesses will stop off in St Albans on a five week journey around the country.

Prolific criminal in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth jailed

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Anthony Lee. Picture: Herts police

A prolific burglar who committed a series of crimes in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth has been jailed for six years and four months.

Children get stuck into science with Challenge Day at St Albans primary

Yesterday, 16:25 Franki Berry
Two pupils enjoying Bernards Heath Junior School's Challenge Day 2018. Picture: Submitted by Bernards Heath Junior School

Children solved a series of hands-on scientific challenges at a St Albans junior school learning day.

Police issue safety advice after spate of car thefts in Harpenden

Yesterday, 15:00 Franki Berry
Police are warning members of the public to be vigilant

Criminals have been targeting Harpenden in a spate of car thefts around the town.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide