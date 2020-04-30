Harpenden photographers use a different Zoom to keep in touch
PUBLISHED: 14:06 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 30 April 2020
Like many other organisations, Harpenden Photographic Society has risen to the challenge of continuing its activities in lockdown by holding virtual meetings.
HPS recently ran its annual themed competition night on the video conferencing platform Zoom, with over 50 members joining in.
Members submitted competition entries based on the theme of “movement” in advance, which were then remotely shared with the external judge, Colin Harrison FRPS, who sent back constructive critique on each image.
On the “virtual” competition night, HPS showed each of the images, whilst reading out the judges’ comments and scores.
The winning images were “Watching the World Go By” by Paul Johnson, “Passing By” by Iain Fry and “A Little Tipple” by Peter Wilson.
Harpenden Photographic Society chairman Peter Stevens FRPS, said:
“We’re privileged that HPS has such an incredibly enthusiastic and passionate membership, and we were determined to find a way through the current lockdown to ensure we continue our excellent programme of activities.”
