Harpenden photographers use a different Zoom to keep in touch

Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. Watching The World Go By by Paul Johnson, Archant

Like many other organisations, Harpenden Photographic Society has risen to the challenge of continuing its activities in lockdown by holding virtual meetings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. Passing By by Iain Fry. Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. Passing By by Iain Fry.

HPS recently ran its annual themed competition night on the video conferencing platform Zoom, with over 50 members joining in.

Members submitted competition entries based on the theme of “movement” in advance, which were then remotely shared with the external judge, Colin Harrison FRPS, who sent back constructive critique on each image.

On the “virtual” competition night, HPS showed each of the images, whilst reading out the judges’ comments and scores.

The winning images were “Watching the World Go By” by Paul Johnson, “Passing By” by Iain Fry and “A Little Tipple” by Peter Wilson.

Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. A Little Tipple by Peter Wilson. Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. A Little Tipple by Peter Wilson.

Harpenden Photographic Society chairman Peter Stevens FRPS, said:

“We’re privileged that HPS has such an incredibly enthusiastic and passionate membership, and we were determined to find a way through the current lockdown to ensure we continue our excellent programme of activities.”

You may also want to watch: