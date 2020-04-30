Advanced search

Harpenden photographers use a different Zoom to keep in touch

PUBLISHED: 14:06 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 30 April 2020

Harpenden Photographic Society

Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. Watching The World Go By by Paul Johnson,

Archant

Like many other organisations, Harpenden Photographic Society has risen to the challenge of continuing its activities in lockdown by holding virtual meetings.

Harpenden Photographic Society Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. Passing By by Iain Fry.

HPS recently ran its annual themed competition night on the video conferencing platform Zoom, with over 50 members joining in.

Members submitted competition entries based on the theme of “movement” in advance, which were then remotely shared with the external judge, Colin Harrison FRPS, who sent back constructive critique on each image.

On the “virtual” competition night, HPS showed each of the images, whilst reading out the judges’ comments and scores.

The winning images were “Watching the World Go By” by Paul Johnson, “Passing By” by Iain Fry and “A Little Tipple” by Peter Wilson.

Harpenden Photographic Society Harpenden Photographic Society "movement" themed winner. A Little Tipple by Peter Wilson.

Harpenden Photographic Society chairman Peter Stevens FRPS, said:

“We’re privileged that HPS has such an incredibly enthusiastic and passionate membership, and we were determined to find a way through the current lockdown to ensure we continue our excellent programme of activities.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hertfordshire social care company spends over £120,000 of own money on PPE at ‘grossly inflated prices’

It has emerged that Herts care providers are spending thousands of pounds of their own money on PPE supplies. Picture: Flickr/Creative Commons

Harpenden photographers use a different Zoom to keep in touch

Harpenden Photographic Society

Children cover Redbourn graffiti with rainbow paintings

Beatrice and her childminder Nicola decided to rectify the false messages spreads by vandals who targeted 14 benches, tombstones and a bus shelter in Redbourn. Picture: Nicola Renard

St Albans pupils write song for keyworkers

Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied

St Albans musician reveals mental health challenges under lockdown

Stacey Turner and Mark Christopher Lee before the lockdown.
Drive 24