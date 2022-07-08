Harpenden Photographic Society reveals snapper of the year

A St Albans snapper has been recognised as Harpenden Photographic Society's Photographer of the Year.

The society, now in its 86th year, holds five internal competitions throughout the season, where HPS members can enter the colour prints, monochrome prints or digital projected images (DPI) categories.

On the Lookout for Dinner by Ali Asplin - Credit: Ali Asplin

The top-scoring images in each competition, as determined by external judges, are awarded points, which cumulatively count towards a final score total for each participating member.

The colour print category winner was Paul Johnson, and the winner of the monochrome print category was Malcolm Jenkins. The DPI category was won by Ali Asplin, who, based on accumulated points across all-three categories and all five competitions, achieved the overall Photographer of the Year title.

Hummingbirds Feeding in Costa Rica by Ali Asplin - Credit: Ali Asplin

Ali also won another of the club’s two additional annual challenges: audio visual (AV), while the winner of the Jarvis Cup for best panel of three was won by Colin Southgate.

Upon receiving news of her title, Ali, who is also external competitions secretary for HPS, said: “This has been a great year of competition, with many members entering fantastic images. Last season, I came second for Photographer of the Year, so am especially delighted to finish one place higher this year!”

Dancing on the Ceiling by Ali Asplin - Credit: Ali Asplin

Chair of the society Steve Collins added: “Although this was another toughly fought competition year, with incredible images being submitted by members into the various challenges, it became apparent very quickly that Ali was going to be the one to beat this year.

This is a thoroughly well-deserved win by Ali, who is not only a brilliant photographer, but also one of our more recent members to the club.

Church of St Thomas, Slovenia, by Ali Asplin. - Credit: Ali Asplin

Indeed, many of our newest members achieved terrific results this year, and I hope we can continue to encourage more residents in the local community to come and join our friendly club.”

New members are very welcome at the society, which begins its new season on Tuesday September 6. For more information, visit: www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk