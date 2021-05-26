Newborn photographer planting trees to tackle climate change

Published: 2:21 PM May 26, 2021

A St Albans photographer has pledged to plant 25 trees for every newborn she snaps in order to offset her carbon footprint.

Nevina Holland, who runs Peekaboo Studios, wanted to make her business more sustainable to tackle the issue of climate change.

She admitted that not being able to work during the pandemic as a non-essential business gave her the time she needed to research the changes that she could make in her business in order to make a significant impact on climate emergency.

Working alongside leading UK climate action organisation Ecologi, she will be funding the planting of 25 new trees in Madagascar, Mozambique and Nicaragua every time she photographs a newborn baby.

Nevina Holland will be funding the planting of 25 trees for every newborn she photographs. - Credit: Peekaboo Studios

Nevina will name the mini forest of trees that she plants after the family of the baby that she shoots. They will then be able to track the progress of their trees throughout their lives.

She has also teamed up with St Albans-based eco-friendly nappy company Mama Bamboo, who are providing free samples of their products to her clients.

Nevina, who was recently awarded the titles of Child and Family Photographer of the Year 2021, said: “I realise that currently, I will never be able to change every aspect of my life to become fully climate positive but if I can at least make a start, by taking baby steps like this, then I can feel a sense of achievement that I have started to take some sort of action.

Award-winning photographer Nevina Holland. - Credit: Nevina Holland

"The world is not going to save itself so this is the right thing to do and I hope others will join me in this battle.”

Laura, founder of Mama Bamboo, added: ““Being a professional newborn photographer for the last 10 years, Nevina understands the conflicting desires and pressures of the modern parenting world.

"She does a fabulous job of introducing all her newborn clients to our eco-friendly bamboo-based nappies and wipes right at the beginning of their parenting journey in a subtle way without pressing the agenda.”