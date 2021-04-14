News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans-based pharmacy association celebrates centenary

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:29 PM April 14, 2021   
The National Pharmacy Association is based in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

The National Pharmacy Association is based in St Peter's Street, St Albans. - Credit: Google Streetview

A St Albans employer is celebrating its 100th birthday.

The National Pharmacy Association, which employs 130 people, began life in 1921 and has since grown to become the leading voice of independent community pharmacies across the UK.

The offices, based in Mallinson House, St Peter's Street, provide business, professional and regulatory advice to pharmacies, plus specialist insurance and education and training.

A congratulatory motion has been tabled in the House of Commons and signed by St Albans MP Daisy Cooper.  

NPA chief executive, Mark Lyonette, said: “St Albans has been home to our head office for more than 40 years, right in the heart of the city."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, tourism and culture at St Albans council, said:  “Pharmacies play a vital role in supporting the health and wellbeing of local people and we wish the National Pharmacy Association, an important local employer based in St Albans, a successful centenary year.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Punch Taverns calls time on White Lion pub team
  2. 2 Major redevelopment underway at listed former offices in St Albans
  3. 3 April 12: Your guide to what can open from Monday when COVID lockdown rules ease
  1. 4 Drug users at Telford Court flats face tough police action
  2. 5 Police hunt man suspected of breaking into Cathedral collection boxes
  3. 6 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  4. 7 Quarter of tenants become owners at St Albans development
  5. 8 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  6. 9 St Albans GP publishes guide to living
  7. 10 Call from St Albans Museum for start of Ramadan

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Catalina Martin set up Gather + Give just before the first lockdown.

Lockdown Easing

Shop Local: Mums team up for pop-up opening on April 12

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers and fir fighters clearing flood water in Park Street, St Albans

'Hero without a cape' comes to the aid of Park Street resident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
CGI of how 10 Bricket Road St Albans will look once work is complete. 

Major redevelopment underway at St Albans office building

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Herries wants more recycling of coffee cups in St Albans city centre.

Teen launches coffee cup recycling campaign for city centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus