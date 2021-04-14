St Albans-based pharmacy association celebrates centenary
- Credit: Google Streetview
A St Albans employer is celebrating its 100th birthday.
The National Pharmacy Association, which employs 130 people, began life in 1921 and has since grown to become the leading voice of independent community pharmacies across the UK.
The offices, based in Mallinson House, St Peter's Street, provide business, professional and regulatory advice to pharmacies, plus specialist insurance and education and training.
A congratulatory motion has been tabled in the House of Commons and signed by St Albans MP Daisy Cooper.
NPA chief executive, Mark Lyonette, said: “St Albans has been home to our head office for more than 40 years, right in the heart of the city."
Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, tourism and culture at St Albans council, said: “Pharmacies play a vital role in supporting the health and wellbeing of local people and we wish the National Pharmacy Association, an important local employer based in St Albans, a successful centenary year.”
