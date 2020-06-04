Advanced search

Prepare your pets for your return to work, says vet

PUBLISHED: 11:59 06 June 2020

St Albans dog, Nala, is loving all the cuddles she is getting due to the lockdown. Picture: Susie Wyeth

St Albans dog, Nala, is loving all the cuddles she is getting due to the lockdown. Picture: Susie Wyeth

Archant

They snuggle up on the sofa, lounge next to our laptops and even manipulate extra meals out of us...so how can we get them used to us going back to the office without getting the back-to-work blues?

We spoke to a St Albans vet about preparing our pets for life after lockdown.

It is well known that cats and dogs like company but did you know there is a downside to that? Too much time in our presence can give them separation anxiety and cause them to feel sad when they are alone.

Sharon Chapman of Marshalswick said: “Jasper, our cat, is usually quite stressed out but he is very content with us being home at the moment and has grown closer to my son.

“I am not sure how he will find it when we return to a more usual way of life.

“I might get some Feliway - it’s a hormone that you plug-in and it definitely calms him down.”

St Albans mum Susie Wyeth, who usually commutes into London, said her dog loves her being at home all the time: “Nala is 13 and is enjoying the company of me and the children every day. She likes classical music so I might put a bit of Bach on for her when I return to work.”

You may also want to watch:

Vet Rebecca Hansler of Village Vets said there are a number of things pet owners can do to reduce the anxiety of their animals which may be caused by spending more time with the people who live in their house.

Rebecca said: “If possible get them used to you not being around quite as much before you go back to work.

“You could provide a den or similar for them to freely use that they feel comfortable in.

“Also some people keep a high-value toy to give them only when they go out (such as one stuffed with treats) to keep them occupied.

“Be sure to remove this again when you get home.”

We asked the vet about natural plug-in pheromone products.

She said they can help pets to feel more settled, adding: “Plug these in a week or so before their desired effects are needed.”

Other ideas such as walking your dog before you leave can also be effective.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Most Read

Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Prepare your pets for your return to work, says vet

St Albans dog, Nala, is loving all the cuddles she is getting due to the lockdown. Picture: Susie Wyeth

Bingham Cox Cup: Park Street and Colney Heath A remember two good years

Park Street line-up with the Park Street Youth team after winning the Bingham Cox Cup in 2005. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Herts County Council rejects calls for independent inquiry into care home COVID-19 management

Herts County Council has rejected calls for an independent inquiry into their management of COVID-19 in care homes. Picture: Archant

RFU to discuss plans to shake-up the structure of adult male rugby competitions

The structure of the male adult season could be changed with new proposals from the RFU. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24