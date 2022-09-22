Call for end to River Ver water extraction

Simon Grover and campaigners by the Victorian water fountain in Clarence Park, St Albans. - Credit: Matt Fisher

Local environmental campaigners have launched a petition calling for an end to water extraction from the River Ver.

The Ver is a globally rare chalk stream, powered by pure, mineral-rich water that sustains valuable plants and wildlife, and feeds Verulamium Lake.

But water company Affinity Water takes 28 million litres from the Ver every day, leaving it about half as low as it should be, and meaning it often runs completely dry in long sections.

Cllr Simon Grover from St Albans Green Party said: "Affinity don't need to take this water. They lose 160m litres a day in leaks. And they missed their target for fixing them last year. Yet they made £35m profit. They also refuse to bring in water saving measures like a hosepipe ban."

Campaigners are calling on Affinity’s new CEO, Keith Haslett, to make a few efficiency measures and spend a bit more on fixing leaks. The idea is that Affinity could then completely stop taking water from the Ver, and the river would be restored.

St Albans district council has plans to improve the lake and river in the park and beyond, but campaigners say without enough water the plan will fail.

John Pritchard, chair of the Ver Valley Society group, added: "The society is always delighted to see a local group expressing their support for the River Ver and showing how much it means to the residents of St Albans and beyond.

"Chalk streams are a rare global habitat and there's definitely more that Affinity Water could do to help the over-abstracted Ver flourish with better flow, more often."

Affinity Water has been contacted for a comment.

People can sign the petition at bit.ly/savethever