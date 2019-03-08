Advanced search

Duck ruffles feathers in St Albans city centre

PUBLISHED: 15:03 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 20 August 2019

Buds the duck surprised shoppers today in The Maltings, St Albans. Picture: Lila Mendoza

Buds the duck surprised shoppers today in The Maltings, St Albans. Picture: Lila Mendoza

A pet duck waddled through The Maltings this afternoon on its way to the park.

Buds the duck having a cuddle with owner Terry Corp in The Maltings, St Albans. Picture: Lila MendozaBuds the duck having a cuddle with owner Terry Corp in The Maltings, St Albans. Picture: Lila Mendoza

Buds is a 26-week-old Gressingham duck owned by Penny and Terry Corp.

The white duck wearing a red scarf attracted lots of attention from passers-by this lunchtime.

Buds the duck was enjoying a stroll through The Maltings shopping centre this afternoon. Picture: Lila MendozaBuds the duck was enjoying a stroll through The Maltings shopping centre this afternoon. Picture: Lila Mendoza

Penny, who works in a school, acquired the eggs for a school project in March and Buds has now become a family pet.

She said: "I hatched five of them and we kept her. We have them for educational purposes."

Originally she was called Buddy as the couple thought she was a boy.

"Buds thinks she's a human. She's not interested in other birds."

Terry told the Herts Ad that his duck likes swimming in the waters near Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - and he sometimes joins her.

"We get funny looks - some think it's weird and some people think it's fantastic."

If you want to find something a bit different in The Maltings this summer, this might just fit the bill.

