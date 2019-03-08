Duck ruffles feathers in St Albans city centre
PUBLISHED: 15:03 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 20 August 2019
Archant
A pet duck waddled through The Maltings this afternoon on its way to the park.
Buds is a 26-week-old Gressingham duck owned by Penny and Terry Corp.
The white duck wearing a red scarf attracted lots of attention from passers-by this lunchtime.
Penny, who works in a school, acquired the eggs for a school project in March and Buds has now become a family pet.
You may also want to watch:
She said: "I hatched five of them and we kept her. We have them for educational purposes."
Originally she was called Buddy as the couple thought she was a boy.
"Buds thinks she's a human. She's not interested in other birds."
Terry told the Herts Ad that his duck likes swimming in the waters near Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - and he sometimes joins her.
"We get funny looks - some think it's weird and some people think it's fantastic."
If you want to find something a bit different in The Maltings this summer, this might just fit the bill.