Fire service rescue trapped person from vehicle in Harpenden

Fire crew attended an incident earlier in Wheathampstead Road, Harpenden involving a person trapped inside a vehicle. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

A person was rescued after being trapped inside a vehicle in a Harpenden ditch this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Redbourn and St Albans fire crew were called to the scene on Wheathampstead Road today.

Crew and their Rescue Support Unit managed to free the person from the vehicle and left them in the care of the ambulance service.