Person rescued from car after St Albans crash

Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash in St Albans. Picture: FIRE SERVICE. Archant

One person was rescued from their car by firefighters after a crash in St Albans.

Two fire crews from St Albans were called to a crash at 3.28pm today in Watling Street, Park Street.

Two vehicles were involved, and on arrival crews stabilised one of the vehicles and rescued the person inside.

The victim was left in the care of the ambulance service.