War Horse actor hosts master class at St Albans performing arts school

PUBLISHED: 21:00 12 February 2019

The UK tour of War Horse starring Thomas Dennis.

Brinkhoff/Moegenburg

The lead actor from the award-winning War Horse will be holding a master class at a St Albans performing arts school.

Thomas Dennis will be sharing his knowledge and craft with aspiring young actors at SASA School of Performing Arts on February 16.

Thomas plays main character Albert in the National Theatre’s touring production of War Horse, written by St Albans-born author Michael Morpurgo, and uses life-sized puppets which charge and gallop across the stage.

He said: “I’m really excited about leading a master class at SASA School of Performing Arts. One of the most special things about War Horse is how it ignites the imagination of young people through tackling puppetry and the backdrop of the First World War.”

The master class will run between 2-5pm in The Gym, Fleetville Junior School and is suitable for participants aged 10-18 years old. It is particularly recommended for those studying War Horse for GCSE and A-levels.

Places are limited and are sold on a first come, first served basis. To book a place please visit www.sasa-arts.co.uk/workshops/

