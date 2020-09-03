St Albans pensioner taking part in walking challenge in aid of church project

Jersey Farm resident Ken Salmon will be making 93 laps of his care home in aid of Project 50. Archant

Inspired by Captain Tom’s exploits for NHS charities, a St Albans nonogenarian is embarking on his own fundraising mission.

Jersey Farm’s Ken Salmon, 93, is taking part in his own marathon walk of 93 laps - one lap for each year of his life and about 10 miles in total - around Harvest Court where he lives.

He is raising funds to support Project 50, a plan to provide enhanced disabled access, along with a kitchen and accessible toilet, at Marshalswick Baptist Free Church in Sherwood Avenue, St Albans.

This local charity is keen to provide better facilities for the community from their 50-year-old premises and building work on the first phase is due to start on September 7.

Ken said: “I wanted to do something to support the fundraising effort as the church does a lot to help the local community. Although each lap is only around 200 yards, it is a challenge when you use a walking frame like I do, and the whole walk has been calculated as about 10 miles in total!”.

Minister Reverend Graham Clarke said: “The church community have been working hard to raise funds to provide better facilities for visitors and community groups using our premises.

“We are delighted that Ken has decided to undertake this challenge and will be supporting him throughout and when he reaches the ‘finish line’ on Saturday, ready to hand the baton over to the builders to start work.”

Ken has raised over £2,500 so far and would be greatly encouraged by any sponsorship that you may be able to offer. A a site for donations has been set up at https://gofundme.com/f/stepping-out-for-project-50