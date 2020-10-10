‘Peekaboo!’ London Colney photographer celebrates 10 years in business
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 10 October 2020
London Colney’s “Baby Whisperer” celebrates a decade of her business today, October 10.
Nevina Holland opened high-end maternity and newborn photography studio, Peekaboo Studios, 10 years ago.
After leaving her job in marketing to pursue her lifelong dream, Nevina found her speciality – photographing newborns under 10 days old.
She said, “I simply cannot believe I have been running my successful, multi-award-winning business for exactly 10 years now.
“How wonderful to have the birth of my business fall on 10.10.10 and now exactly 10 years later, here I am, cracking open the champagne!”
Malcolm MacMillan, chairman of London Colney Parish Council, said: “It is wonderful when a small business in our community achieves national recognition and gets itself on the UK map alongside London Colney.
“Nevina’s recognition has spiralled with clients coming from far and wide culminating in many prestigious national awards. The service she offers was even awarded Best Customer Service in the national Best Business Woman Awards a few years ago, which recognised her business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity.
“We’ve had a catalogue of wonderful testimonials from Nevina’s local clients. People love what she does and we love her too.”
To celebrate, Nevina will be launching a brand new website, www.peekaboostudios.co.uk, as well as competitions for free sessions, newly branded uniform and behind the scenes videos of how her shoot sessions work.
To further celebrate the occasion and mark the launch of her new fine art style of portraiture, she has designed a unique and exclusive style of photographic backdrop which has been aptly named ‘Peekaboo Olive’ working closely with Click Props CEO, Charlie Kaufman.
Ray Lowe, chairman of the Master Photographers Association, said: “10 years to be running any business in this day and age is remarkable, but in a business which gives so much pleasure to the public is even more special.
“I have seen Nevina grow over the last few years into one of the top studio portrait photographers in our industry, she consistently wins the top awards, proving her peers respect for her outstanding work.”
