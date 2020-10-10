‘Peekaboo!’ London Colney photographer celebrates 10 years in business

After leaving her job in marketing to pursue her life-long dream, Nevina found her speciality - photographing newborns that are under just 10 days old, Picture: Nevina Holland/Peekaboo Studio Archant

London Colney’s “Baby Whisperer” celebrates a decade of her business today, October 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“I have seen Nevina grow over the last few years into one of the top studio portrait photographers in our industry, she consistently wins the top awards, proving her peers respect for her outstanding work," said Ray Lowe, Chairman of the Master Photographers Association. Picture: Nevina Holland/Peekaboo Studio “I have seen Nevina grow over the last few years into one of the top studio portrait photographers in our industry, she consistently wins the top awards, proving her peers respect for her outstanding work," said Ray Lowe, Chairman of the Master Photographers Association. Picture: Nevina Holland/Peekaboo Studio

Nevina Holland opened high-end maternity and newborn photography studio, Peekaboo Studios, 10 years ago.

After leaving her job in marketing to pursue her lifelong dream, Nevina found her speciality – photographing newborns under 10 days old.

She said, “I simply cannot believe I have been running my successful, multi-award-winning business for exactly 10 years now.

“How wonderful to have the birth of my business fall on 10.10.10 and now exactly 10 years later, here I am, cracking open the champagne!”

Nevina left her job in marketing 10 years ago to pursue her dream of being a photographer. Picture: Nevina Holland/Peekaboo Studio Nevina left her job in marketing 10 years ago to pursue her dream of being a photographer. Picture: Nevina Holland/Peekaboo Studio

You may also want to watch:

Malcolm MacMillan, chairman of London Colney Parish Council, said: “It is wonderful when a small business in our community achieves national recognition and gets itself on the UK map alongside London Colney.

“Nevina’s recognition has spiralled with clients coming from far and wide culminating in many prestigious national awards. The service she offers was even awarded Best Customer Service in the national Best Business Woman Awards a few years ago, which recognised her business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity.

“We’ve had a catalogue of wonderful testimonials from Nevina’s local clients. People love what she does and we love her too.”

Nevina's London Colney-based studio has been in snapping up success in Hertfordshire and beyond for 10 years. Picture: Nevina Holland/Peekaboo Studio Nevina's London Colney-based studio has been in snapping up success in Hertfordshire and beyond for 10 years. Picture: Nevina Holland/Peekaboo Studio

To celebrate, Nevina will be launching a brand new website, www.peekaboostudios.co.uk, as well as competitions for free sessions, newly branded uniform and behind the scenes videos of how her shoot sessions work.

To further celebrate the occasion and mark the launch of her new fine art style of portraiture, she has designed a unique and exclusive style of photographic backdrop which has been aptly named ‘Peekaboo Olive’ working closely with Click Props CEO, Charlie Kaufman.

Ray Lowe, chairman of the Master Photographers Association, said: “10 years to be running any business in this day and age is remarkable, but in a business which gives so much pleasure to the public is even more special.

“I have seen Nevina grow over the last few years into one of the top studio portrait photographers in our industry, she consistently wins the top awards, proving her peers respect for her outstanding work.”