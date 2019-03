Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in St Albans

Police closed Ashley Road in St Albans after a collision. Archant

A 79-year-old woman went to hospital after a crash in St Albans this week.

Herts police were called at about 7pm to a collision on Ashley Road in Fleetville on Tuesday, March 5.

The accident involved a grey LDV van and a 79-year-old pedestrian who was taken to hospital with slight injuries.

Officers closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.