Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

PUBLISHED: 16:26 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 13 July 2020

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

Archant

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in St Albans this afternoon.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information after the incident in Holywell Hill, near the roundabout by the Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre.

Both police and the ambulance service were called to the scene, as well as an air ambulance. The road was closed to allow emergency services access.

The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Sgt Timothy Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We have already spoken to several witnesses, but if you witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it and have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch as soon as you can.

“If you were driving along Holywell Hill around the time of the collision and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please contact us as you may have captured something significant which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Davies directly via email at timothy.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference Op Tentamen.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

