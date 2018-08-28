Advanced search

Pedestrian and vehicle involved in Radlett collision

PUBLISHED: 08:27 17 January 2019

Police are at the scene of a crash in Watford Road, Radlett. Picture: Archant.

Archant

Police are at the scene of a crash in Radlett this morning after reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The Herts force received a call at 7.52am to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Watford Road, at the junction for Gills Hills Lane.

A police spokesman said it is not yet clear whether anyone has been injured, but officers remain on the scene. The road is not blocked.

Hertfordshire Highways have also tweeted to say that there are delays in the area surrounding the A5183 Watling Street due to roadworks.

