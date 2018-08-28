Advanced search

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

PUBLISHED: 10:58 17 December 2018

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

A former St Albans scout leader who subjected a child to ‘sickening’ abuse has been jailed.

Paul Santon, 68, of Cotlandswick, pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent assault on a child aged under 16 at Harrow Crown Court.

On Friday, December 14, he was sentenced at the same court to twenty months imprisonment after the abuse took place in Harrow in 1972 and 1978, when Santon was a scout master.

Det Con Alyson Suddick of the Metropolitan Police said: “Santon abused his position within the Scouts and carried out these sexual assaults.

“We are grateful to the victims for having the courage to come forward and assist police in this investigation. I sincerely hope that the outcome of this case and the sentences imposed bring them a measure of comfort.”

A spokesperson for the NSPCC said: “Santon shockingly used his position as a scout leader to subject a young boy to sickening abuse.

“It’s important all victims of non-recent abuse know it is never too late to come forward, report their ordeals and get support, no matter how much time has passed.

“Adults can report abuse and get confidential help and advice by calling the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 500 or vis help@nspcc.org.uk.”

