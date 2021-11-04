Patrols increased in Harpenden park after teenager robbed

A police crackdown on criminal behaviour in a Harpenden park has resulted in seven arrests.

Police patrols are now taking place daily in Rothamsted Park in response to ongoing anti-social behaviour and crime.

Seven teenage boys are currently on police bail after being arrested for a robbery in the park on Saturday October 16 after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and had his mobile phone stolen.

Harpenden neighbourhood Sgt Mark Essam said: “We are increasing our proactivity around the park and we need your help. One of our challenges is crime and anti-social behaviour not being reported to us.

“Anti-social behaviour across the Harpenden and rural parks is one of our current three neighbourhood priorities and we are working with Harpenden Town Council, local schools and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to make the park safer.

“We are carrying out daily high-visibility and covert police patrols alongside park wardens who also patrol the park as well as council employees. We have given words of advice to young people, spoken to their parents and we are investigating a criminal damage incident – graffiti to a bench – which happened last week.”

A camera has also been re-installed by the council.

Police advise people not to report crime in action on social media as they need to be made aware straight away if a crime or anti-social behaviour is taking place so that they can respond, have the best chance of catching those responsible and can prevent further offences.

If you see any suspicion behaviour or suspect a crime is in progress, call 999.