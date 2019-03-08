Grove House Appeal: Rennie Grove patient explains why St Albans hospice services are 'invaluable'

Anne Keane has received ongoing hospice treatment from Rennie Grove at Grove House in St Albans. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

Rennie Grove is looking to raise £1 million to improve the hospice building at Grove House in St Albans, enabling them to offer more services to patients.

Patient Anne Keane has been using the day services at Grove House since 2016, after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been blind in her right eye since childhood, and was found to have a tumour behind her left eye and other tumours in her lungs and near her pelvis where the cancer had spread.

She said: "I phoned Grove House and was encouraged to come along to a drop-in session. There I was able to speak to someone who gave me advice and pointed me in the right direction for the help I needed.

"Attending nurse clinic gave me the opportunity to talk to someone to sort things out, both practically and emotionally.

"It put me in a better place and made me feel more prepared for whatever will happen to me."

Anne was invited to take part in Rennie Grove's six-week HOPE course, which stands for Help Overcoming Problems Effectively.

The course encourages people to become more positive, and includes meditation sessions, chair exercises and a visit from a nutritionist.

She also took part in a 10-week exercise course called 'The Movement', which encourages all participants to work at their own level.

Anne said: "Coming to Grove House and using Rennie Grove's day services has given me the chance to talk to other patients.

"They know what it's like to go through chemo or radiotherapy and being able to share experiences is really comforting.

"It's important to me to have everything prepared for my son so that when I'm gone he doesn't have to make any decisions. With the encouragement and help of the Rennie Grove staff, I have been able to put everything in place.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen in the future but it's nice to know that the path ahead of me is planned.

"I would recommend Rennie Grove and its services to anyone."

To donate to the appeal go to renniegrove.org/GHappeal

You can also send a cheque to Rennie Grove, Grove House, Waverley Road, St Albans, AL3 5QX, made payable to Rennie Grove and marked on the envelope as 'Grove House Appeal'.

In addition, you can also call 01727 731000 to make a card donation.