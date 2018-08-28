Nobel Peace Prize nominee to give speech at town church
PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 January 2019
Archant
A Nobel Peace Prize nominee will be speaking at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church next week.
Pat Gaffney, secretary general of Catholic peace organisation Pax Christi will give a speech about on how to respond to the call to be peacemakers in the 21st Century.
This will take place at the church, on Rothamsted Avenue, at 11am on Saturday, January 19.
There will be a bring and share lunch after the talk as well as a group discussion.
Pat Gaffney was nominated for the 2005 Nobel Peace Prize.