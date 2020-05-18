Advanced search

Westminster Diary: Parliament should lead by example when it comes to workplace social distancing

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 May 2020

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper working from her home office.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper working from her home office.

Archant

Welcome to my Westminster diary. Each week, I’ll be giving a behind-the-scenes take on what life is really like as a new MP. From jeering and bobbing, procedures and prayers, I’ll be lifting the lid on the mother of all Parliaments. Think ‘The Thick of It’ not ‘House of Cards’!

New government guidance sparked a lively public debate on whether or how some people should be asked to return to work, especially while the Test, Trace and Isolate strategy was still unclear. Soon after, private conversations on whether or when MPs should be asked to physically return to the chamber also spilled out onto the pages of the press.

The Leader of the House announced that MPs should “set an example” and return to Parliament from June 2. But the Speaker was quick to remind the Leader who was top dog – replying that he would suspend Parliament if social distancing rules were breached.

You may also want to watch:

The Speaker also warned that if MPs returned to physical voting instead of using the newly established online voting, they would “take much longer than usual—probably around 30 minutes and possibly up to an hour—to ensure that social distancing can be observed”.

You know you’ve stepped through the looking glass when some MPs are still contemplating ditching the quick and simple digital method for an hour-long shuffle of “voting with your feet”.

First, there is the safety of MPs (and clerks): some MPs are older, shielding, pregnant or more vulnerable to COVID-19 by virtue of being black, Asian or from an ethnic minority. But there’s also a strong argument for efficiency. By my calculation, the cost to the taxpayer of 650 MPs taking an hour to vote comes to about £25,000 – more than enough to pay for a newly qualified nurse. And that’s before taking the time of the parliamentary staff into account.

Centenary Action Group, the UK’s largest coalition of women’s rights activists and organisations, also called on Parliament to “lead by example”, but to do so by recognising that those with caring responsibilities, childcare responsibilities or who have family members who are shielding, those who rely on public transport, and those who are shielding themselves may not be able to return to the workplace.

While the government is not publishing its scientific and medical advice in full, it will be difficult for the public to trust that it is safe to go back to work or school. I, will continue my calls for greater transparency so that we can all work together to get past this crisis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Westminster Diary: Parliament should lead by example when it comes to workplace social distancing

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper working from her home office.

The small but mighty St Albans fundraisers doing their bit for charities

The Scullard girls are taking part in the St Albans to St Albans challenge.

A414 between London Colney and Hatfield closed following crash

Police have closed the A414 London Colney longabout while they respond to a crash. Picture: Danny Loo.

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Mental Health Week 2020: Moving forwards together during the uncertainty of coronavirus with It’s OK To Say

Stacey Turner (right) and her sister Stefanie Lawrence.
Drive 24