Selfish parents blocking residents' driveways around Samuel Ryder Academy

A St Albans homeowner is at her wits' end over irresponsible school parking outside her home - including one parent actually using her driveway to wait for their child.

Ellie Griggs says it can take up to 45 minutes to get in or out out of her home in Admirals Walk at school drop-off or pick-up times, because parents of pupils at nearby Samuel Ryder Academy regularly block her drive.

"Everyone has had enough, if we don’t park our cars outside our homes then we simply can’t get out of our road.

"One of my neighbours is a doctor and couldn’t get out to make an emergency call, another has to take her son to another school and couldn’t get out of her driveway so was late. One parent not only blocked my driveway but decided to park on it!

"The head teacher has phoned to apologise and said they put something in letters to parents, but my challenge back to him is either alter the school opening and closing times or alternatively construct a purpose-built car park on the land they own to prevent this from happening constantly."

A car blocking access to Ellie Griggs' driveway during pick-up at Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans. - Credit: Ellie Griggs

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper said: "Across St Albans, parking around school pick-up time can be very challenging for parents and local residents, and Samuel Ryder Academy is no exception.

“County councillor Anthony Rowlands has looked at enforcement action, but this is already well in hand: regular patrols at school drop-off and pick-up times equate to two visits per school per month, but from January 1 to March 31, Admirals Walk received 30 visits, so the council has been consistently allocating additional resources to the area.

“In addition, I have been looking to see if obstacles can be removed to enable students to disperse from more exits - like asking private owners to unclog drains which create large puddles outside some school gates, and asking the county council to clear paths that have become overgrown.

“I know that the school itself also reminds parents in its newsletter to avoid parking in or across people’s drives.

“I recognise that this situation is incredibly frustrating for those residents who are affected and I will continue to work with the school and local councillors and private landowners to find ways of alleviating the parking pressures of pick-up time.”

A car blocking Ellie Griggs' driveway. - Credit: Ellie Griggs

Samuel Ryder Academy has been approached for comment but has not responded.