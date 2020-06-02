Parking enforcement set to resume across St Albans district as lockdown eases

The relaxation of on-street parking measures brought in across the St Albans district at the start of the coronavirus lockdown are set to be eased.

Civil enforcement officers – formerly known as traffic wardens – were instructed to take action only against unsafe or inconsiderate parking.

Officers have been focusing on protecting disabled bays, stopping driveways from being blocked and preventing dangerous parking near junctions. They have also been ensuring roads remain clear enough for refuse trucks and emergency vehicles to get through, and maintaining access to loading bays and car parks.

Residents working from home, who are usually away at work with their vehicle, have not needed to make an emergency permit application or use up visitor vouchers.

Free overnight parking at council car parks was also extended to help people who cannot find a space near their home.

But now the enforcement of car parking controls is to resume in two stages in line with the reopening of schools, shops, outdoor markets and other businesses.

On Monday June 8, enforcement will resume for pay and display bays along with limited-waiting free bays in non-residential areas; areas where Herts county council has made changes to car parking rules to encourage social distancing, including High Street, Market Place, George Street and Hatfield Road in St Albans, and Bowers Parade, Harpenden; and off-street car parks where vehicle owners have failed to display or purchase a valid ticket although some free parking will remain available for key workers.

On Wednesday July 1, enforcement resumes for all Controlled Parking Zones in residential areas across the district and off street car parks will fully return to normal.

Cllr Chris White, portfolio holder for climate, environment and transport, said: “We responded very quickly to the COVID-19 lockdown by easing car parking enforcement.

“This was done in recognition of the fact that many people were working at home and might not have permits to park their car nearby. We also acted to help key workers on the frontline.

“Now that the lockdown is being lifted, we feel it is only right that we begin an orderly, phased return back to the usual conditions. I hope residents and businesses will support this approach and we will closely monitor the impact it has.”

Residents who are not normally at home during restricted periods can apply for extra car parking permits.

Enquiries should be made by emailing the council’s car parking team on parkingpermits@stalbans.gov.uk or calling 01727 869 593.

NHS and care workers will continue to be allowed free parking.