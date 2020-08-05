Park Street woman celebrates 100th birthday

Maureen Russell celebrated her 100th birthday this week. Picture: Supplied Archant

A woman from Park Street celebrated her centenary this week.

Maureen Russell of Wych Elms has lived in Park Street all her life.

She was married in 1945 to her late husband Ron Russell who passed away in 2005.

She started off making lampshades for Harrods in her early career and then trained as a shorthand typist.

She was a seamstress and loved knitting and sewing, and still enjoys a real ale.

Her son, Simon Russell, said: “It was so lovely to be able to celebrate a century of my mum’s life.

“We had a great time, reminicing over happy memories.

“It is a terrible shame that our father could not be there but we raised a glass to him too.”

Maureen celebrated the day with three of her four children: Simon, Adrian and Nicolette.

As well as having a small get-together of close family and friends in the garden on Sunday, she received a card from The Queen which she was delighted with.