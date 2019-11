St Albans road closed earlier due to car crash

A road is closed in St Albans after a crash on the Park Street roundabout. Picture: Archant Archant

A road was closed at the Park Street roundabout this afternoon, due to a car accident.

Police were called to a crash at 3.42pm today (Sunday, November 10).

Two cars had collided on Watling Street, Park Street.

One person was injured.

The road is now open again.