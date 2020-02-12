17 tonnes of recycling catch alight in St Albans

17 tonnes of recycling caught fire on the A505 near Park Street. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

Firefighters extinguished 17 tonnes of recycling which were alight on top of an articulated trailer near Park Street.

A crew from St Albans was called to the fire on the A505 near Park Street at 1.24pm today.

They used two short extension ladders, two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal image camera and a fog spike to extinguish the blaze.