Horse owner pleads with public not to feed equine
A woman from Park Street is asking people to stop feeding her horses as it can and does result in their deaths.
Carol Hardy keeps horses, Sandy and Casper, in the field on Park Street Lane, by the M25 bridge.
She said that though the horses love seeing people, they are both in their twenties and need to follow a simple diet.
Adding: "Could I please ask that you don't feed them or throw food over the fence for them to eat? Some food can make them very unwell, and some has the potential to kill them. A well meaning person had thrown over some chopped broccoli.
"They are very well fed. In fact, the vet who saw them for their vaccinations said they are far too fat and must go on a diet.
"Please help us to keep them safe and healthy by not feeding them. Thank you."
